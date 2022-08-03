‘Tanya Was Like a First Born Child to Me’: Dia Mirza on Her Niece’s Demise

Dia Mirza pens an emotional note on her niece Tanya Kakde's demise.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Dia Mirza recently penned a heartfelt note on her social media following the demise of her niece Tanya Kakde. Sharing a picture of herself with her niece, the actor wrote, "Tanya was like a first born child to me."
Dia went on to write, "I remember squeals of ‘Dia Maashi’ filling the corridors of my home in Mumbai each time Tanya would come to visit…She brought with her an innocence that could sometimes run errant, a laughter that was always contagious, a curiosity that deserved to be encouraged and a very special kind of love, that I hold in my heart forever. For I know now, that just like everyone who ever knew her, I am going to miss being loved so unconditionally by her."
She further added, "Tanya was in many ways like a first born child to me. While she never had it easy, she always had us and I have to believe that she always always knew that. Listening to her, guiding her, spoiling her, reprimanding and scolding her were all joys that she allowed me with an impish smile and the tightest hugs. For her, I am so so grateful."
She concluded the note by saying, "Life can be immensely rewarding and life can be so so cruel. I know we will grapple to make sense of this tragedy for all our years to come. I don’t expect this to ever make any sense. All i do know is that every time i see something beautiful, it will remind me of her. She had special gifts, she sang, she wrote so beautifully, she could create magic with her brushes. As a child she painted on canvases, as a grown up she made the human face her canvas. Never wanting to change what is inherently beautiful about a person. Always wanting to bring out the very best in them… this was her gift. She was wise beyond her years and her depth of understanding human emotions was far beyond her years. I know everyone who truly knew her, will always remember her. I believe Tanya will always be with us. I pray that she has found her peace… love you always Tanu Ma thank you for the joy you brought to our lives."
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Dia had shared the sad news of her niece's death two days ago on Tuesday, 3 August. Without mentioning the cause of her death, the caption on her post read, "My neice. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti."
Meanwhile on the work front, Dia will soon be seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming directorial Bheed, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.
