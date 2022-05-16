Dia Mirza and The Quint Present Our New Docu series 'Living With Climate Change'

The Quint's New Docu Series: Living With Climate Change
(Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
From melting glaciers and cloudburst in Himachal, to cyclones that hit both the western and eastern coast of India. From rising temperature and heat wave across North India, to landslides in Maharashtra and flooding in the coastal Goa. From sinking Sundarbans, to submerging Mumbai. From new disease outbreaks in the north, to water crisis in Chennai. Nature is unleashing its fury across India, threatening our future and pushing the human population to its very edge.
The Quint will be reporting from the frontlines of a planet in crisis, bringing you stories of devastation, but also stories of hope, of sustainable solutions and innovation.
Join Dia Mirza, as she partners with The Quint to bring you the most important stories of our lives on Living with Climate Change.
Our first documentary took you to Sunderbans, to report from the heart of climate change in action. Our next documentary focuses on Mumbai, India's financial capital, that may soon flood if serious steps are not taken to curb rising waters. While our documentary will focus on the Mumbai Climate Action Plan, it will talk about rampant development that has brought the megapolis to the edge of disaster. We are telling these stories through those who are most impacted, the people living with everyday consequences of climate change. Support The Quint so we can bring you more stories that matter.
