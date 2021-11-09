How Climate Change Impacts Pregnancy and Why Action Is Required of All Parents

Avyaan is not just statistics. He has a face. The 67,000 or so other Indian babies born with him on the 14th of May aren’t just numbers. They look like you and me.

When we say we want a better future for our children, we cannot escape the question of what we are doing today, right this minute, to fix it.

As a mother, I worry about this and what tomorrow will bring. I worry about biodiversity loss and if my son will be able to see wild animals in their natural habitats rather than in books. Will he recognize a beach without the plastic waste that has become so common in marine and coastal ecosystems?