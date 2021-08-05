Mithran Jawahar’s Dhanush Starrer D44 Is Now Thiruchitrambalam

The makers of Dhanush’s upcoming film, tentatively called D44, revealed its new title Thiruchitrambalam, on Thursday. The film is directed by Mithran Jawahar and also stars Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashi Khanna.

Sun Pictures shared the news on social media with a small video. “#D44 is #Thiruchitrambalam @dhanushkraja @anirudhofficial #MithranJawahar @prakashraaj #Bharathiraja @MenenNithya @RaashiiKhanna_ @priya_Bshankar (sic),” they tweeted.