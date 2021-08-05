Madras HC Hears Dhanush’s 2015 Rolls Royce Tax Exemption Plea
The Madras High Court reportedly rejected Dhanush's request to withdraw the petition regarding the Rolls Royce tax.
The Madras High Court heard a 2015 plea by actor Dhanush challenging the entry tax on his imported Rolls Royce Ghost. The Court said, "Actors should act as responsible citizens and should not ply their cars without paying taxes fully." The actor reportedly sought to withdraw the plea but the Court refused.
Justice SM Subramaniam pointed out that the plea had been pending since 2015 and Dhanush could’ve withdrawn the petition in 2018 after the Supreme Court’s decision in the case. The judge also inquired why Dhanush hadn’t listed his profession.
Dhanush had paid approximately Rs. 30 lakh in 2015, amounting to 50% of the entry tax demanded. The actor informed the court that he will pay the remaining amount as well and sought for the Court’s permission to withdraw the case.
His lawyer Vijayan Subramanian told NDTV, “The earlier counsel had passed away. I don't know why the profession wasn't divulged. Now he (Dhanush) is willing to pay it (the tax) fully. We asked for a notice so it can be done before Monday."
Recently, the Madras High Court stayed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh imposed on actor Vijay for seeking an exemption from the entry tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost. The actor also sought for comments made by a single-judge to be expunged.
A single-judge had fined Vijay Rs. 1 lakh and said, “People are under the impression that they are the real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes.”
