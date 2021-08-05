Madras HC Hears Dhanush’s 2015 Rolls Royce Tax Exemption Plea

Dhanush had paid approximately Rs. 30 lakh in 2015, amounting to 50% of the entry tax demanded. The actor informed the court that he will pay the remaining amount as well and sought for the Court’s permission to withdraw the case.

His lawyer Vijayan Subramanian told NDTV, “The earlier counsel had passed away. I don't know why the profession wasn't divulged. Now he (Dhanush) is willing to pay it (the tax) fully. We asked for a notice so it can be done before Monday."

Recently, the Madras High Court stayed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh imposed on actor Vijay for seeking an exemption from the entry tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost. The actor also sought for comments made by a single-judge to be expunged.

A single-judge had fined Vijay Rs. 1 lakh and said, “People are under the impression that they are the real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes.”