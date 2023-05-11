'I Don't Feel Anything About It': Deepika Padukone on Pathaan, JNU Controversies

Prior to the release of her 2018 film Padmaavat, Deepika received heavy backlash after a fringe outfit claimed that her film disrespected the sentiments of Rajputs. The actor had essayed the role of Queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial.

However, because of the then-ongoing controversies, the film's name had to be changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat, along with some other alterations.

In January, this year, Deepika again found herself embroiled in public outrage over her song 'Besharam Rang' from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. In the music video, a sequence featured Deepika in a saffron-coloured bikini, which led several BJP ministers and right-wing outfits to claim that it hurts the religious sentiments of the Hindu community since saffron is a holy colour for them.v