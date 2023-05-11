Deepika Padukone Appears on Time Magazine Cover as 'Global Star'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Deepika Padukone has created history once again, she has featured on the cover of Time Magazine as the latest 'Global Star'. The Pathaan actor opened up about her relationship with Ranveer Singh, bringing the world to Bollywood and facing 'constant political backlash' during the interview with the top international magazine.
In the interview, Deepika spoke about the ‘political backlash’ she faces: “I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it.” The actor was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism and backlash in regard to her film Pathaan for wearing a saffron-coloured bikini and a few years prior for visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with students, who were attacked by a mob.
She also opened up about her relationship with Ranveer Singh, and if she has felt the pressures of having a "shelf life" post-marriage, she said:
The actor opened up about the opportunities that lie ahead for India with the two historic Oscar wins and more. She said, " I don’t think we should be happy with one Oscar for a song and one Oscar for a documentary."
The Padmaavat actor will next be seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and also in SRK's Jawan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)