'Creative Genius Who Won Hearts': PM Modi, Amit Shah On Satish Kaushik's Passing

Satish Kaushik passes away; PM Modi and Amit Shah morn the loss of the actor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday, 8 March. The veteran actor's sudden demise has left many in shock. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late actor by calling him a creative genius on Twitter, while Home Minister Amit Shah wrote that he would always be remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema.
PM Modi took to Twitter to write, "Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the untimely demise of the actor. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik Ji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti."
The veteran actor was known for his work in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Udta Punjab, Mr India, and Deewana Mastana. He also directed movies like Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai.
The news of his demise was shared by his friend and actor Anupam Kher.
