'Completely Invaded Our Space': Saif Ali Khan on 'Bedroom' Remark to Paps

Paps recently entered Saif's building compound as he and Kareena were returning from a party.
Saif Ali Khan recently lost his cool on the paparazzi.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif Ali Khan has reacted to a recent incident which took place outside his house, involving the paparazzi. On Friday, a number of paps entered his building compound as he and Kareena Kapoor were returning from a party. Saif got irritated and said, "Ek kaam kariye hamare bedroom mein aa jaaiye".

Following this, a few reports claimed that Saif has fired the guard and will take legal action against the paps.

Now, Saif issued a statement regarding this, clarifying that he did not fire the guard and no action will be taken against the photojournalists. "The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things."

The actor added,

"However, the fact is that they did barge inside private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, and this is wrong behaviour and everyone needs to be in limits".

Saif further stated, "We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line? That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it's utterly ridiculous? The paps shooting the children while they are doing extra curricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. And that's all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth and that's all I have to say."

