'Completely Invaded Our Space': Saif Ali Khan on 'Bedroom' Remark to Paps

Saif further stated, "We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line? That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it's utterly ridiculous? The paps shooting the children while they are doing extra curricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. And that's all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth and that's all I have to say."