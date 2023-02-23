Alia Bhatt Photo Leak: Paparazzi Discuss Revenue, Consent, & Navigating Privacy

Talking about the demand for celebrity pictures in general, he adds, “The other thing is, sometimes some people click pictures where you can’t even see the artist or its blurry. Even then people ask, ‘Do you have this picture? Do you have that picture?’ They see that the quality of the picture isn’t clear – you can’t even see the star or even enlarge it – then why ask for it? At the end of the day, demand and supply run hand-in-hand.”

With respect to privacy and consent, he adds that if an artist clearly says no to being clicked, then a photographer shouldn’t click their pictures, adding, “We’re going to be in this field for years and even the artists will be, so one day or the other, we will get a picture of them.”