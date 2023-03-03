ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan & Others Attend Malaika Arora's Mom's B'day

Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Arora, turned 70 on 2 March.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora hosted a grand party for their mother, Joyce Arora, on her 70th birth anniversary in Mumbai on 2 March. Several Bollywood celebrities were invited to the bash, including Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Malika's beau Arjun Kapoor, among others.

Here are some pictures from the party:

Also Read

Photos: Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor & Other Celebs Arrive in Style at an Event

Photos: Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor & Other Celebs Arrive in Style at an Event

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×