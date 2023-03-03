ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan & Others Attend Malaika Arora's Mom's B'day
Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Arora, turned 70 on 2 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora hosted a grand party for their mother, Joyce Arora, on her 70th birth anniversary in Mumbai on 2 March. Several Bollywood celebrities were invited to the bash, including Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Malika's beau Arjun Kapoor, among others.
Here are some pictures from the party:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Malaika Arora
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×