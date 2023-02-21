'All Lines Were Crossed': Alia Bhatt Calls Out Publication for Invading Privacy

Alia Bhatt calls out publication for invading privacy.
Alia Bhatt never shies away from calling out what's wrong. On Tuesday, 21 February, the actor took to social media to express her displeasure over the invasion of her privacy by a media publication. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared two photos of herself taken from her Bandra residence, where she can be seen standing on the balcony of her home, using her phone.
Calling out the publication that shared those photos, Alia tagged the Mumbai Police on her Instagram story and penned a long note.
The actor wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me.. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."
Earlier, Alia and her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor, had also invited the press to a special meeting where they requested them to not photograph their daughter Raha. Following Raha's birth, the Bollywood couple was followed from the hospital to their home by the paparazzi.
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film is expected to hit the big screens on 28 July.
