'Concerned About the Children': Bombay HC Summons Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Ex-Wife

As per a report by Live Law, the duo has been directed by the court to remain present in the chamber on 3 April at 4.30 pm. "We are also concerned about the children," the bench said.

Earlier, Siddiqui had filed a petition with the court seeking full custody of his children with Pandey, aged 7 and 12. The order was passed by a division of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh.

Besides, the actor also filed a defamation suit against his younger brother Shamsuddin and his ex-wife, claiming damages worth Rs 100 crore.

On the other hand, Pandey's domestic violence case against Siddiqui is currently pending before the Magistrate's Court. According to Live Law, Siddiqui claimed in his habeas corpus plea that his ex-wife and children are citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He alleged that since Pandey returned to India, the children have been missing school.

In addition to the report, Siddiqui's lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, informed the court on 30 March that they were exploring the possibility of a settlement in the case. However, Pandey's advocate has yet to respond to the proposal. "I don't think they want to settle," Shaikh told the court, as Live Law reported.

As per the Live Law report, Justice Dere asked the couple to consider the possibility of mediation for the children. However, Pandey's lawyer claimed that she couldn't afford it.

Siddiqui further mentioned that he wasn't aware of his children's location and they weren't attending school. He added that he received a message from his children's school as well.