'Nawazuddin Reached Out For Settlement; Divorce Will Happen': Aaliya Siddiqui

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aaliya confirmed that she is yet to respond to Nawazuddin's ask for a settlement in the case. She shared, "Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him."

Aaliya further told the publication that she is currently staying at a rented place and has been asked to vacate soon. She added, "I had to vacate by March 30, but I requested for a one month extension as I am unable to find another accommodation. Societies are refusing to give me property on rent because of this dispute."