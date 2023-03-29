'Nawazuddin Reached Out For Settlement; Divorce Will Happen': Aaliya Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly agreed for a settlement with his ex-wife.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's former wife, Aaliya Siddiqui alias Anjana Pandey, has revealed that the actor has reached out to her for settlement and that they will file for divorce soon. However, she added that she will fight for the custody of her children if they don't wish to live with Nawazuddin.
Nawazuddin has been in the centre of controversy due to his personal life lately. He has been embroiled in a number of legal cases with Aaliya. Earlier this week, the actor filed a defamation case against his younger brother Shamsuddin and his wife Aaliya, claiming damages worth Rs 100 crore.
In a recent interview with ETimes, Aaliya confirmed that she is yet to respond to Nawazuddin's ask for a settlement in the case. She shared, "Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him."
Aaliya further told the publication that she is currently staying at a rented place and has been asked to vacate soon. She added, "I had to vacate by March 30, but I requested for a one month extension as I am unable to find another accommodation. Societies are refusing to give me property on rent because of this dispute."
Earlier in January, Aaliya shared a video on her Instagram account featuring herself and her children, alleging that she has been harassed by Nawazuddin's family members. In addition, Nawazuddin's mother, Mehrunisa, had also filed a complaint against Aaliya over a property dispute in the same month.
On the work front, Nawazuddin will be next seen in Haddi. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, Nawazuddin will play the role of a transwoman in the film. Besides, he will also be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra, and Afwah.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)