Nawazuddin Siddiqui Allegedly Stopped From Meeting Mother At His House: Report
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was stopped from entering his house, as per a video circulating on the internet.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was allegedly not allowed to enter his Versova bungalow in Mumbai and meet his mother. The actor was seen attempting to enter his house but he was denied entry despite repeated requests, as per a video that is being widely circulated on the internet.
In the video, we can see the actor is apparently outside his Mumbai house and as he starts entering a man says, “Sir, aapko allowed nahi hai (Sir, you are not allowed)." After repeated requests for entry, he is still asked to leave the premises.
Take a look at the video here:
His wife Aaliya Siddiqui also shared a video earlier stating that she was being denied entry inside Nawazuddin's house, captioning the post as "Nawazuddin siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were bruetly left by this man to be on the road.."
For the unversed, the actor has been embroiled in a number of legal cases with his estranged wife. His wife alleged that the actor 'disowned’ their second child and that the actor’s mother harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Aaliya also shared another video in which she claimed that she has now filed a rape complaint against the actor.
Earlier while speaking to Instant Bollywood, said, "I would not like to comment on this, frankly. But yes, in the midst of all that has happened, the schooling of my children has been affected by it. My children study in Dubai, and they have been here (India) for the past month. My only appeal is that my children should be able to return to school. That's it. I would not like to say anything else."
Aaliya is Nawazuddin's second wife. They tied the knot over a decade ago and are parents to a daughter, Shora Siddiqui, and a son, Yaani Siddiqui.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.