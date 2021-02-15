Bombay HC Refuses to Quash FIR Against SSR's Sister Priyanka

The Bombay High Court has refused to quash the FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka, as per a report by Live Law. However, the Court has dismissed the FIR against another sister Meetu Singh. The complaint was filed by the late actor's partner Rhea Chakraborty.
While giving the verdict Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik observed, "There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her".
On 7 September last year, Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint before the Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and others for forgery under the provisions of Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines 2020. Chakraborty had alleged that Sushant was given a 'bogus and unlawful prescription' by his sister, which resulted in his death.
“Sushant died within five days after obtaining this unlawful prescription,” Chakraborty had said in her complaint, adding, “It is imperative that actions of Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others be investigated and that it be determined as to how they came to provide the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription”.
The complaint was based on an exchange between late Sushant Singh Rajput and Priyanka from 8 June last year. Sushant passed away on 14 June.
As per some chats which had surfaced following his demise, Priyanka was seen recommending medicines for anxiety. When pointed out by the late actor that the medicines can't be procured without a prescription, Priyanka reportedly arranged for one from Dr Tarun Kumar.
Rhea alleged in her complaint that the forged prescription violated laws on prescribing "narcotic or psychotropic substances".
On 8 September, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Sushant's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh and a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi based on the complaint by Rhea Chakraborty. The sections they had been charged with pertained to cheating, forgery, abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and other sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
(With inputs from Live Law)
