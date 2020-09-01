Sushant's Sister Reportedly Arranged for Anxiety Drugs on 8 June

Priyanka : First take Librium for a week then start Nexito 10 mg once everyday after breakfast. Keep Lonazep handy whenever there is anxiety attack.

Sushant : ok sonudi

Sushant : No one will give without prescription

Priyanka: Let me see if I manage

A missed voice call

Priyanka: Babu call me.. I have to send the prescription

Priyanka: My friend here is a renowned doctor who can get you connected to the best doctor in Mumbai all confidential.. so don't worry

Priyanka: Just call

Priyanka: Sends a attachment (Prescription)

Priyanka: Babu this is the prescription

Priyanka: It's of Delhi but it should not matter . If anything, one can say it is on online consultation

Sushant: Ok thank you so much Sonadi.