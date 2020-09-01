Sushant's Sister Reportedly Arranged for Anxiety Drugs on 8 June
A chat with Priyanka Singh shows her recommending some medicines.
On 8 June, six days before Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide, investigations by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate have found that there was an exchange between Sushant and his sister Priyanka Singh wherein the latter had arranged for a prescription of medicines related to anxiety.
Here's what the chats, accessed by The Quint, say:
Priyanka : First take Librium for a week then start Nexito 10 mg once everyday after breakfast. Keep Lonazep handy whenever there is anxiety attack.
Sushant : ok sonudi
Sushant : No one will give without prescription
Priyanka: Let me see if I manage
A missed voice call
Priyanka: Babu call me.. I have to send the prescription
Priyanka: My friend here is a renowned doctor who can get you connected to the best doctor in Mumbai all confidential.. so don't worry
Priyanka: Just call
Priyanka: Sends a attachment (Prescription)
Priyanka: Babu this is the prescription
Priyanka: It's of Delhi but it should not matter . If anything, one can say it is on online consultation
Sushant: Ok thank you so much Sonadi.
The chats show that Priyanka, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, reportedly got the prescription arranged when Sushant pointed out that the medicines couldn't be procured without a doctor's advice.
The prescription, dated 8 June, was given by cardiologist Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and bears his signature and stamp.
Rajput’s family has maintained that they had no knowledge of him suffering from any mental illness, and has accused Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty of administering him an overdose of medicines.
Some time back, an India Today report stated that Sushant's other sister Neetu Singh had been briefed by his ex-manager Shruti Modi about his treatment details. According to WhatsApp chats accessed by the publication, Shruti and Neetu had a conversation about Sushant's treatment on 26 November 2019.
(Warning: The medicines mentioned in the report should only be taken under prescription)
(Inputs: The Indian Express)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.