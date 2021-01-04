SSR-Drugs Case: Rhea & Showik Chakraborty Arrive at NCB Office

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Monday (4 January) to mark their attendance. As per Rhea's bail terms, the actor has been asked to report to the investigating agency on the first Monday of every month for six months. This was her first visit of 2021.
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to a drugs probe that started following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was granted bail on 4 October, after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail. Showik was released around three months after his arrest.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June. Along with the NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also probing his death.
