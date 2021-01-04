SSR-Drugs Case: Rhea & Showik Chakraborty Arrive at NCB Office

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to a drugs probe that started following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was granted bail on 4 October, after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail. Showik was released around three months after his arrest.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June. Along with the NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also probing his death.