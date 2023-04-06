Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi's Face to the World; See Pic

Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi's Face to the World; See Pic

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter on 12 November 2022.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi's Face to the World; See Pic

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi's Face to the World; See Pic</p></div>

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have finally revealed their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's face to the world. The couple took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of their daughter. Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter last year, in November 2022.

In the photos, little Devi looks cute in her pastel pink dress and a matching headband. Sharing the photos with her fans, Bipasha captioned the post, "Hello world… I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover."

Here, take a look:

Earlier on 5 April, Bipasha had accidentally shared another photo of herself with Devi on her Instagram story. The Raaz actor later deleted her post.

Here's the picture that she posted:

Bipasha Basu's Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for the film industry, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.

Also ReadIn Photos: Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Return Home With Daughter Devi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT