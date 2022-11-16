In Photos: Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Return Home With Daughter Devi

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu return home with their daughter.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover on 12 November. The couple returned home from the hospital with their daughter on Tuesday, 15 November. They were spotted outside their house in Mumbai, happily posing with their baby girl for the paps. Their pictures were shared by several fan pages dedicated to them on social media.
Take a look at them here:
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu return home with their daughter.
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu with their daughter outside their Mumbai house.
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu strike a pose with their daughter for the paps.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)