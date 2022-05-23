Abhishek Bachchan Mourns Demise of the Man Who Stitched His ‘First Ever Suit’
Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his condolences at suit stylist Akbar Shahpurwala's death.
Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to mourn the demise of suit stylist Akbar Shahpurwala and revealed that Akbar had ‘personally cut and stitched’ his first suit as a baby.
Abhishek shared a picture of the label on a suit with the caption, “Returned home to very sad news. Akbar Shahpurwala a bonafide legend of the film world passed away. I knew him as Akki uncle. He made my father’s costumes and most of his suits from as far back as I can remember and many of my films too. He personally cut and stitched my first ever suit as a baby ( I still have it) to the tux I wore to Refugee’s premiere.”
“If your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabana then you had arrived as a star. That was his influence and standing. If he personally cut your suit, then he truly loved you. He always said to me that ‘cutting a suit is not just tailoring, it’s an emotion. When you wear my suits, each stitch is made with love and filled with my blessings’,” Abhishek further wrote.
He concluded the caption with, “To me he was the best suit maker in the world! I will wear one of your enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace.”
Hair stylist Aalim Hakim commented, “Oh No … Akbar bhai.. Sad news .. May his soul rest is peace …Allah unhe jannat ada farmayeen,” and photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “Rest in peace Akbar Bhai.”
Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Many memories. May he rest in peace,” and Karan Johar’s comment read, “I remember him so fondly.”
On his official blog, Amitabh Bachchan expressed condolences at the passing of three ‘dear and close friends’, including Akbar, “A day of sad news coming in one after another .. Three dear and close friends passed away .. Akki bhai, Akbar of Gabana fame , who designed and stitched my clothes for film and personal for the last 50 years , passed away in his sleep this morning.”
Amitabh added, “Then came news of Riaz bhai, of Mushir-Riaz fame … producers of my films - Shakti and Akayla .. passed away today .. And a few moments ago news of a dear friend Samir Sabry, from Egypt .. who guided and remained with us throughout my Egypt visit , in the 90′s, passing away.”
“I have only duas for the departed souls .. and a prayer for them to rest in peace .. Nothing more to say in these depressing times,” the actor wrote.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.