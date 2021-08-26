Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Dilip Kumar

One of the contestants in the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 episode is Nimisha Ahirwar, a sub-inspector from Madhya Pradesh. As Nimisha took the hot seat, host Amitabh Bachchan played a video about her and told her that she is an inspiration for the girls from her region as she is a sub-inspector.

During the game, Nimisha got stuck at one of the questions and took the 50-50 lifeline. The question was: "Which film character says, Kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai? The answer was Devdas Mukherjee.