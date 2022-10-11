Amitabh Bachchan Surprises Fans Gathered Outside Jalsa For His 80th Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan turns 80.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80. As a surprise to his ardent admirers who were gathered outside his residence, Jalsa, Big B walked out at midnight to greet them. While everyday, countless fans gather outside his house to catch a glimpse of the Brahmastra actor, they were taken by surprise by his midnight appearance. Videos show fans rejoicing and hugging each other in joy, upon Bachchan's arrival.
To mark his 80th birthday and celebrate his contribution to Indian Cinema, Film Heritage Foundation partnered up with PVR to present an exhibition of 11 of his iconic films from the past. Taking to social media to share the news, Bachchan wrote, "Back to the Beginning .. with the films from where my journey began in cinema .. Don and Mili nearly fifty years since they were released .. Now showing in Cinema .. Hoping to see more classics back on the big screen .."
On the occasion of the superstar's birthday, the makers of his new film, Goodbye announced that tickets for the film will be priced at Rs. 80. Sharing the news on social media, Balaji Motion Pictures wrote, "Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration. Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only ₹80/- on 11th October 2022."