Shweta Bachchan Shares a Pic From Jaya Bachchan's NCC Days; Wishes Her on B’Day

Jaya’s husband, superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a birthday message for her on his blog, and wrote, “Past the midnight hour and the FT with wife to wish her birthday 9th April and to admire the modern technology that allows us the benefit of seeing and hearing in real time ..”

He added, “Pensive at times to think of the loss of opportunity in travel to meet dear ones soon .. but shall give the patience and all shall work out soon ..."

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan stars in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.