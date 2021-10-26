Aryan Khan Case: Pic of NCB Officer With Absconding Witness Sparks Row

A photo of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede with 'independent witness' KP Gosavi has surfaced.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Photos of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who is linked to a Rs 8 crore payoff, with the agency's 'independent witness' KP Gosavi has strengthened claims about the Aryan Khan case being 'fake', as per a report by NDTV.
The photos, reportedly taken on the day (2 October) the agency raided a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai and arrested Aryan and seven others, are from inside the offices at the city's port.
Sameer Wankhede with KP Gosavi and others.
Earlier, 'private investigator' Gosavi's viral selfie and videos with Aryan had led Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to ask how a 'witness' and a non-employee could have unrestricted access to an accused in the case. Gosavi, who had reportedly gone missing after a lookout notice was issued against him, had resurfaced on Monday and declared that he wanted to 'surrender' to the police in Lucknow as he felt 'threatened' in Mumbai, as per a report by NDTV.
The recent photos of Wankhede with Gosavi have triggered protests from Malik, who called the entire case a 'forgery'. On Sunday, a witness in the Mumbai drugs case, Prabhakar Sail, had levelled allegations against Wankhede, alleging that Wankhede was given a Rs 8 crore payoff. Denying the allegations, the NCB had told a special court that the witness had turned hostile.
