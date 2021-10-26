'SRK's Manager Seems to Have Influenced Witness': NCB Opposes Aryan's Bail in HC

Aryan Khan's bail hearing is being heard by the High Court.
Opposing Aryan Khan's bail in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 26 October, the Narcotics Control Bureau has said that attempts are being made to tamper with the ongoing investigation, as per a report by Live Law.
Referring to the affidavit of witness Prabhakar Sail, the agency claimed that the affidavit wasn't filed in court, but distributed to the media.
The NCB also alleged that Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani seems to have influenced Sail. "Significantly, such purported Affidavit clearly names one Pooja Dadlani, (Shahrukh's) Manager connected to this Applicant. It appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witness when the investigation is ongoing, such interference at the stage of investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed", the NCB told the High Court.
The NCB stated that they had filed an application before the special NDPS Court, pointing out how there were attempts to derail the investigation. However, the plea before the special court was disposed of with the court saying it can't pass a blanket order not to take cognisance of Sail's report.
The NCB also stated during the hearing that further investigation has revealed 'international linkages' with Aryan Khan, which 'prima facie indicate towards illegal drug procurement'.
The agency alleged that the linkages show Aryan is not a 'mere consumer as is sought to be made by him'.
