Amid Allegations on Sameer Wankhede, NCB Claims Witness Turned Hostile

NCB Drug Case: Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede

Nawab Malik had earlier alleged that the NCB’s case is “fake” and was an attempt to malign the image of the Maharashtra government adding that, “attempts were made to implicate certain people.”

NCB sources quoting Sameer Wankhede said, “I have come to know about a recent tweet by Nawab Malik regarding caste certificate. This is a shoddy attempt to bring in things that are unrelated to (the drugs case). My mother was Muslim... why does he want to bring my dead mother into this?" NDTV reported.

The NCB officer reportedly added, “To verify my caste and background anyone can visit my native place and verify my descent from my great-grandfather. But he should not spread this filth like this. I will fight all this legally and don't want to comment too much on this out of court.”

Nawab Malik had said to ANI, “They (BJP) have a puppet - Wankhede. He raises bogus cases... I challenge Wankhede he'll lose his job in a year... We have evidence of bogus cases.” Malik had also alleged that Wankhede was in the Maldives during the pandemic and was targeting Bollywood celebrities.

Wankhede defended himself and told NDTV, “I have gone with my children, with proper permission and my own money.”

He also wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner requesting that he "ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out to frame me with ulterior motives."