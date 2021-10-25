Aryan Khan Case | KP Gosavi Says 'Will Surrender in Half an Hour': Report
'Private investigator' Gosavi has dubbed claims against him "false" and said he will surrender outside Maharashtra.
Dubbing allegations against him as “false”, KP Gosavi – the alleged private investigator who was in the viral selfie with Aryan Khan after his arrest – told ANI on the evening of Monday, 25 October, that he will surrender in half an hour outside Maharashtra.
Further, ANI quoted Gosavi as saying:
“They fabricated stories and are changing directions (of probe). It's I who was being threatened that I led to his (Aryan Khan's) arrest. I received phone calls. I'm surrendering in half an hr outside Maharashtra. Everything will be clear.”
His remarks come after an independent witness Prabhakar Sail, who claims to be a personal bodyguard to Gosavi alleged that he overheard a conversation of a Rs 18-crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza on 3 October.
The Allegations
Sail stated in his affidavit that Gosavi said they will have to give Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai, according to an NDTV report.
Furthermore, Sail has claimed that Gosavi, Sam D'Souza, and Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, had a 15-minute meeting inside a car on the evening of the raid.
Sail also claims to have received two bags of cash containing Rs 38 lakh, following Gosavi's instructions, which he handed to Sam D'Souza.
