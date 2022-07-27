‘We Should Be Proud,’ Arjun Kapoor on Ranveer Singh Amid Nude Photoshoot Row

Actor Arjun Kapoor has expressed his support for Ranveer Singh after an FIR was filed against the latter for a nude photoshoot he did for Paper Magazine. India Today quoted Arjun as saying, “I think we should just appreciate what he has done.”

“We should all be happy and proud of what he has done and it has nothing to do with me, so you are taking away from what the boy has done. He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it’s not even that crazy what he does,” he added.