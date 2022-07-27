‘We Should Be Proud,’ Arjun Kapoor on Ranveer Singh Amid Nude Photoshoot Row

Arjun Kapoor supports Ranveer Singh.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Arjun Kapoor has expressed his support for Ranveer Singh after an against the latter for a nude photoshoot he did for Paper Magazine. India Today quoted Arjun as saying, “I think we should just appreciate what he has done.”
“We should all be happy and proud of what he has done and it has nothing to do with me, so you are taking away from what the boy has done. He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it’s not even that crazy what he does,” he added.
Earlier, during the trailer launch for Darlings, Alia Bhatt had also reacted to the trolling faced after the photos surfaced online.
Alia had said, “I don't like anything negative said about my favourite . Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti hu (So, I can’t even tolerate this question). I love him, he's eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love.”
Alia and Ranveer will star together in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They’ve earlier worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.
An FIR has been filed against actor Ranveer Singh for "posting nude pictures on his Instagram account", as per a report by ANI. The actor has been charged with IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of the IT Act.
