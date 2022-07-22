Ranveer Singh 'Breaks the Internet' With a Nude Photoshoot for Paper Magazine

Ranveer Singh in his shoot for Paper Magazine.
Ranveer Singh surprised his fans when he posed for a nude photoshoot, in a probable homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine in 1972.
Talking about the shoot, Ranveer tells Paper Magazine, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f*****g naked. You can see my f*****g soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”
Fans loved the shoot, both for Ranveer’s decision to do so and the aesthetic. One fan wrote, “I love how he's so confident in his sexuality,” and another remarked that the actor looked “right out of Michelangelo's collection”.
During the interview, Ranveer also opened up about how he has a ‘dystopian and cynical’ understanding of the world, “Everything’s gone to sh*t. I understand that this journey of life is an agonizing f*****g journey. It’s agonizing to just exist.”
Ranveer Singh is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars right now and the article also dubs him the ‘Last Bollywood Superstar’. Since the COVID lockdown, the star has had two releases– 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar– and has two films, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, lined up.
“I’m just getting started. For the past 10 years (he made his debut with the 2010 release Band Baaja Baaraat) I’ve only been learning, I’ve been collecting the tools of my craft. Let’s just say I’ve accumulated enough to fill my tool kit, it’s now ready. I’m ready,” Ranveer said.
