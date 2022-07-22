Ranveer Singh 'Breaks the Internet' With a Nude Photoshoot for Paper Magazine

Ranveer Singh surprised his fans when he posed for a nude photoshoot, in a probable homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine in 1972.

Talking about the shoot, Ranveer tells Paper Magazine, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f*****g naked. You can see my f*****g soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”