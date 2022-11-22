Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon & More Wish Kartik Aaryan On His Birthday

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan who has managed to create his own success story is busy promoting his new film, Freddy. However, on the occasion of his birthday, he also unveiled the teaser for yet another film titled, Shehzada. The Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 star was also wished by the film fraternity, from Anushka Sharma to his long-time collaborator Sunny Singh. Kartik also went on to celebrate the occasion on his birthday.