Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon & More Wish Kartik Aaryan On His Birthday

Kartik Aaryan and Anushka Sharma
(Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan who has managed to create his own success story is busy promoting his new film, Freddy. However, on the occasion of his birthday, he also unveiled the teaser for yet another film titled, Shehzada. The Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 star was also wished by the film fraternity, from Anushka Sharma to his long-time collaborator Sunny Singh. Kartik also went on to celebrate the occasion on his birthday.
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Kartik, Wish you love and light always"
Rakul Preet also wrote, "Wishing you blockbusters forever and things you desire."
Sunny Singh, his long-time collaborator, also wished him on his birthday, stating, "have a good one."
Kriti Sanon, who is working on a film with Kartik went on to share the teaser of the film and wished the birthday boy. She said, "Happiest Birthday my Shehzada!! Proud to see you grow and shine. Wishing you all the happiness and dher sara pyaar always, I hope we made your bday special! Lets kill it!"
Kartik also took to Instagram to share how his family surprised him for his birthday. He said,"In every birth i would like to be born as your koki
Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)