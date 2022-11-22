'Shehzada' Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Unveils New Film Teaser On His Birthday

Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada
(Photo Courtesy: Youtube)
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, who previously worked together in Luka Chuppi, have reunited for the film titled Shehzada. The film will be directed by Rohit Dhawan, and is the remake of the Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which released in 2020.
The film seems to be a masala entertainer and leaves no stone unturned to showcase Kartik as an action hero. This Rohit Dhawan directorial seems to stay true to his style and is complete with drama, action and more.
The teaser starts with Kartik giving a comment on the importance of family. While sharing the teaser on his Instagram, he wrote on the same, "Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte…ACTION karte hain."
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, and others. Allu Arjun played the role of Bantu.
The Kartik Aaryan film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is set to release on 10 Feb 2023.
The actor is also a part of Freddy. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, Freddy will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 2 December.
