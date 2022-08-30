Anurag Kashyap Calls 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu' His ‘Favourite Pa Ranjith Film'

Pa Ranjith held a special screening of his latest film Natchathiram Nagargirathu in Mumbai. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who was one of the attendees, has called the film his ‘favourite Pa Ranjith film’.

In a note shared on Instagram, Kashyap wrote, “Saw #natchathiramnagargiradhu last night. The uncensored version . This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith’s head. There is an order in his chaotic mind.”