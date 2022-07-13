Meet the Stars of Pa Ranjith’s ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ & Their Idea of Love

Pa Ranjith shared a poster announcing the introduction video for the cast of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The latest promotional clip for Pa Ranjith's upcoming film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu introduces the audience to the 'dazzling' cast. Each person on screen, seemingly talking to someone we can't see, describes what love means to them.
Ayyadurai says, "A fun love story," and Sekar exclaims, "No tears, no tragedy!" Soon after Dushara Vijayan steps in and says, "Love isn't that straightforward. Love is political!"
Joel and Sylvia further say, "Only love has the power to abolish (the construct of) gender."
The stars then rapidly fluctuate between laughter and anger as someone off-screen gives them instructions. Pa Ranjith had earlier shared the first look poster for Natchathiram Nagargiradhu with the caption, "Love is Political! #NatchathiramNagargiradhu, My next directorial, coming soon to cinemas near you."
The film stars Kalaiyarasan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Vinoth, Subathra Robert, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Regin Rose, Damu, Gnanaprasad, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Arjun Prabhakaran, Uthaiya Surya, Stephen Raj, Sherin Celin Mathew, and Manisa Tait.
Kishor Kumar is the film's cinematographer and Tenma is credited as the music director.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)