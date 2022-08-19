‘Dobaaraa’ Review: Taapsee Pannu Thriller Is Engaging in Its Complexity

Dobaaraa’s simple complexity and Shor Police’s background score keep the audience hooked even as the cast and plot might stumble before finding their ground. Saswata Chatterjee plays an interesting role to completion and stands out in his scenes when the focus isn’t on the leads.

This time-loop thriller is building a jigsaw puzzle around the audience, waiting for them to connect the pieces, while assuring them that it will all come together eventually. Dobaaraa isn’t without flaws: what Antara’s character has in urgency, she lacks in emotion.