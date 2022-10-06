Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt: A Timeline of Their Marriage, Divorce & Legal Battles

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once considered the Hollywood ‘it’ couple. They dated for 12 years, before their short-lived marriage of two years ended. They met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith – Pitt was then married to Jennifer Anniston, while Jolie was a single mother. But the pair were in a relationship not long after.
The former couple has six children together – daughters Zahara Marley and Shiloh Nouvel, sons Maddox and Pax Thien, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.
However, Jolie, shocked the world when she filed for divorce in 2016 – their legal battles have continued since then.
Here’s a look at their brief marriage, divorce and legal battles:
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their children at their wedding.
The couple chose to get married at the chapel of Château Miraval, the family's estate in the French village of Correns. According to reports, it was an intimate ceremony with only 20 of their closest friends and family present. This included their children who helped write the vows for the couple.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt not long after their marriage. On 20 September 2016, she cited 'irreconcilable differences' as reason for the divorce and requested physical custody of their six children. Moreover, she did not request child or spousal support.
On the other end, Pitt asked for both joint legal and physical custody of their six children in his filing.
Angelina Jolie speaks about Brad.
In June 2018, Jolie was ordered by a judge to repair the relationship between their children and Pitt. However in August Jolie accused Pitt of not paying any "meaningful" child support. Pitt responded by saying he had paid 9 million after their separation in 2016 denying the accusations altogether.
A court ruled that both Jolie and Pitt were legally single on 12 April 2019. The news came despite their divorce had not yet been settled. A judge ruled that the former couple's marriage was officially over despite the ongoing legal battle regarding custody and divorce.
Brad Pitt was photographed outside Jolie's Los Angeles mansion.
In July 2020, Pitt was photographed outside Jolie's Los Angeles mansion. The photographs were published by The Daily Mail, marking this as the first time he'd been spotted at her home since their breakup.
Angelina Jolie appeared with her five children on the premiere night of Marvel's Eternals
Pitt got joint custody after Judge John Ouderkirk issued a ‘detailed’ ruling which stated Jolie's testimony lacked credibility in many important areas and therefore existing court orders should be modified to ensure the best interest of the children.
Jolie finally managed to get Judge John Ouderkirk dismissed from their divorce case after unsuccessfully trying for months. This happened after a California appeals court ruled in Jolie's favour and disqualified the private judge. He was allegedly basis towards Pitt and there was an 'ethical breach.'
New details of the alleged plane incident emerged which would eventually lead to their split in September 2016.
According to ET the FBI investigative records divulged that Jolie alleged in an interview with officials that Pitt had “grabbed her by her head,” yelled at her and “pushed her into the bathroom wall” on a private jet. The incident took place when their six children were present.
Furthermore, Jolie claims Pitt's outburst left the children feeling scared. One of them called their dad a "prick," to which he responded by approaching the minor "like he was going to attack." Jolie reacted by jumping up and grabbing Pitt around the neck and it was then that Pitt threw himself back, leading Jolie to be pushed into seats on the plane which injured to her back and elbow.
She also mentions feeling like a ‘hostage’, stating that Pitt had consumed alcohol on the flight and had also poured beer on her.