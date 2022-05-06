Johnny Depp-Amber Heard: Their Relationship, Legal Battles & The Ongoing Trial

The much talked-about trial involving actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard began on 12 April in Fairfax, Virginia. The latest trial revolves around a defamation suit filed by Johnny against Amber in 2019 about an op-ed she wrote about domestic abuse in 2018. Johnny has alleged that the piece has ruined his career.

After 13 days of testimony, Johnny Depp’s legal team rested its case on 3 May. Amber Heard testified for the first time on 4 May.

Before the trial concludes, here's a timeline of Johnny and Amber's relationship, their separation and the court battles they were embroiled in: