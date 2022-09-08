Angelina Jolie Sues Brad Pitt for $250 Million After Winning French Winery Case

Angelina Jolie sues ex-husband Brad Pitt after winning the French winery case.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
After winning the French winery case against ex-husband Brad Pitt in July, Angelina Jolie has now filed a lawsuit for $250 million against him. The new lawsuit concerns the actors' French winery, which they had purchased together in 2008, as per a report by India Today. The two actors have been locked in a legal battle over the same since their 2016 separation.
In continuation to the report, as per the lawsuit, Pitt had launched a campaign to sieze control of the Chateau Miraval French winery that they purchased together as a couple. It further states that he (Pitt) did it "in retailiation for the divorce and custody proceedings" and "to ensure Jolie never see a dime" of the winery's profit.
The court papers of the same were filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 6 September. The documents mentioned that after Jolie and Pitt jointly bought the 1,300 acre estate in the South of France in 2008, and invested tens of millions of dollars for its improvement, each of them owned 50 per cent of it. It further claims that "much of Angelina's personal wealth" was held in the winery.
Jolie and Pitt divorced in 2016, after 12 years of being together. The two actors have six children together, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Knox, Shiloh and Vivienne. The dipute over the custody of whom continues till date since their separation.
