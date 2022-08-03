'Bullet Train' Review: Leisurely Telling Derails Film With Brilliant Performances

He gets on the train to retrieve a suitcase; a simple task, except multiple other people are vying for the cargo too.

A train, rattling at breakneck speeds, is such a marvelous setting for a thriller– as enclosed spaces often are. Limitations of any kind, in this case the inability to escape the vehicle unless at a station, adds to the high stakes.

Trying to maintain his new zen lifestyle, Ladybug wants no trouble but every time he tries to leave the train, he is intercepted by a new character– all introduced in Guy Ritchie-style introduction cards with nicknames.

The best of the lot are ‘the Twins’ Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) and Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Lemon and Tangerine’s brilliant performances (and the latter’s immaculate suit) and ever-entertaining banter are highlights of the film.