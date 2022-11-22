'Vetrimaaran, Ram, Rajeev & Mysskin Are My Favorite Directors': Andrea Jeremiah

A still of Andrea Jeremiah.
Speaking to The Quint, actor-singer-voice artist Andrea Jeremiah opened up about her 15-year-long career in cinema, her films that she is proud of, directors she adores, why her latest release Anel Meley Pani Thuli is special, her debut English album Flavours, balancing her acting and music career, and more.
Stills of Andrea Jeremiah from Vadachennai, Taramani and Annayum Rasoolum.
Andrea has predominantly appeared in Tamil and Malayalam films. Some of her popular works include Gautham Vasudev Menon’s PachaiKili Muthucharam, Taramani, Vadachennai and Selva Raghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan.
Speaking about consistently landing roles that are pivotal to a film, Andrea said, "I don’t choose my films; they choose me."
She also shared that three of her favorite films in her 15-year-long career have been Annayum Rasoolum, co-starring Fahadh Faasil, Taramani directed by filmmaker Ram, and Dhanush’s Vadachennai.
She was recently seen in Anel Meley Pani Thuli backed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran. Talking about this latest film on SonyLiv, Andrea shared that Anel Meley Pani Thuli is a special film for her. She added that it was not just another character to play and performing the role of a rape survivor was both physically and emotionally taxing for her.
Speaking about her frequent collaborations with director Vetrimaaran Andrea says she is lucky to work with a filmmaker of his stature. She lauded that he is one of the few filmmakers who makes commercially successful films that are also socially relevant.
Poster of Andrea Jeremiah's debut English album.
Andrea isn't just an actor but a singer too. She is the voice behind the Tamil version of "Oo Antava" in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa. She says the song is a unique and interesting way to dish out below-the-belt punches to sexists in society.
"‘Oo Solriya’ from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is feminism packaged in a sexy voice," she added.
Andrea has an upcoming film titled Pisasu-2, directed by Mysskin.
