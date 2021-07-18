I Actually Got Selected: Big B Shares Look Test Pic For Reshma Aur Shera

In the photo, Amitabh can be seen wearing a turban and a neckpiece. Amitabh played the role of Chotu, Shera's brother in the film. Shera was played by Sunil Dutt.

The film, directed by Sunil Dutt, also starred Waheeda Rehman in the lead, and featured Vinod Khanna, Raakhee, Amitabh, Ranjeet, and Amrish Puri in key roles. Several fans said that Amitabh looked like Sonu Sood in the picture.