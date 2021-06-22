Big B Narrates Story Behind His 'Knotted-Shirt' Look in 'Deewar'
Amitabh Bachchan's look in Deewar is still talked about.
One of Amitabh Bachchan's most-loved performances is from Yash Chopra's film Deewar. Apart from Bachchan's acting, his iconic look (which constituted knotted shirts) remains unforgettable. On Tuesday, the veteran actor took to Instagram to share the story behind his look. Big B also shared a still from the film which shows him wearing one of those shirts.
In the caption, Amitabh revealed that the knot in his shirt was never meant to be there, it happened because of a tailoring error. "Those were the days my friend.. and the knotted shirt.. it has a story.. first day of shoot.. shot ready.. camera about to roll.. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees.. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor.. so tied it up in a knot and...", Big B wrote.
Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media. Every now and then he drops interesting anecdotes from his films for his fans and followers.
