Rashmika Bags Second Bollywood Project 'Goodbye' Starring Amitabh

Talking about the opportunity, Rashmika said that she's sure she will 'learn a lot' from Amitabh, "I'm truly grateful to be working with Mr. Bachchan, and never did I think that I'd be sharing the screen space with sir so early on in my career. I am totally looking forward for the shoot to start off with him and to make as many memories as possible and have fun. I am sure to learn a lot from him."

Speaking to ETimes, Rashmika revealed that she's letting go of a 'birthday ritual' as the film starts shooting, "This time it is going to be a working birthday for me. It is going to be super exciting working on a new project with the biggest people, it's going to be one of a time!” The actress turned 25 on 5 April.

The actress appears in the 2 April release Sulthan which is a action thriller film and marks the actor's Tamil debut. Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, it also stars Karthi.