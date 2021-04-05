Rashmika Bags Second Bollywood Project 'Goodbye' Starring Amitabh
She marked her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Mission Majnu'
After marking her Bollywood debut with Shantanu Bagchi's Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna has bagged her second project titled Goodbye also starring Amitabh Bachchan. She shared the news on Twitter on 2 April, "I love it when it’s all about performing... and this is one such project. Thrilled to be a part of this amazing journey... #Goodbye!"
The Vikas Bahl directorial Goodbye is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment production. In the spy thriller, Mission Majnu, Rashmika stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
Talking about the opportunity, Rashmika said that she's sure she will 'learn a lot' from Amitabh, "I'm truly grateful to be working with Mr. Bachchan, and never did I think that I'd be sharing the screen space with sir so early on in my career. I am totally looking forward for the shoot to start off with him and to make as many memories as possible and have fun. I am sure to learn a lot from him."
Speaking to ETimes, Rashmika revealed that she's letting go of a 'birthday ritual' as the film starts shooting, "This time it is going to be a working birthday for me. It is going to be super exciting working on a new project with the biggest people, it's going to be one of a time!” The actress turned 25 on 5 April.
The actress appears in the 2 April release Sulthan which is a action thriller film and marks the actor's Tamil debut. Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, it also stars Karthi.
Ekta Kapoor also took to social media to express her joy over the new project. Sharing a picture of the film slate, she wrote, "..this is how it’s ( hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor Iv been waiting to work with ... who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan! Wat an honour sir / uncle ! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye."
