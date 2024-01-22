Alia Bhatt's Ramayana-Themed Saree at Ram Mandir Inauguration Day Wows Netizens

Alia Bhatt wore a saree inspired by the Ramayana for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Alia Bhatt was among the many Bollywood celebrities who arrived in Ayodhya for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple on Monday, 22 January. Like other visitors, Alia was also dressed in traditional attire. However, the actor stood out from the crowd with her Ramayana-inspired saree, which caught the internet's attention.
A fanpage on X shared some zoomed-in pictures of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor's outfit that featured the saree's border, which depicted embroidered motifs of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and the Ram Setu.
Have a look:
Alia also carried a shawl and a purse along with her turquoise-coloured saree, which were made from the same material and had intricate details. Praising Alia's look, one user wrote on X, "Love love her every outfit these days."
Here's how others reacted:
Alia was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, in Ayodhya. Several other prominent personalities, such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and Jackie Shroff, were part of the Ram Mandir inauguration on Monday.
On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for her next film, Jigra, alongside The Archies star Vedang Raina.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)