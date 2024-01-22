5 Headlines You Might've Missed This 22 January

It’s no surprise that 22 January has been a busy day for the news cycle so there might be a lot you’ve missed but we’ve got your back. Here are 5 news headlines from the day that also deserve your attention:
1. 11 Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case Meet SC Deadline; Surrender Before Godhra Jail
On 15 August 2022, the Gujarat government had granted remission and released 11 men who had been sentenced to life for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. However, the Supreme Court quashed the remission order and directed the 11 convicts to report to jail within two weeks (by 21 January). All 11 surrendered before the Godhra sub-jail on Sunday, minutes before the deadline passed.
2. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Stopped from Entering Temple in Assam
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on 22 January, said that he was reportedly stopped by authorities from visiting the Batadrava Satra temple in Assam during Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. "We want to visit the temple, what crime have I committed?" Gandhi asked. The day before, a crowd wielding BJP flags had allegedly attempted to attack vehicles in the yatra and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had urged Gandhi to reconsider the route for the yatra.
3. Netanyahu Rejects Hamas’ Conditions for Israeli Captives’ Release
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a proposal by Hamas to end the war in exchange for the release of hostages. Netanhayu said that Hamas were demanding that Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners. “I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas,” Netanhayu said, adding, “If we agree to this, our soldiers fell in vain. If we agree to this, we will not be able to guarantee the security of our citizens.” A Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, later told Reuters that, as a result, “there is no chance for the return of the (Israeli) captives.”
4. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Commences All-Faith Rally
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began her all-faith harmony rally, the ‘Sanhati March, on Monday (22 January), from Hazra More. She first offered prayers at the Kali temple in Kalighat and then visited a church in Park Circus and a gurudwara in Karcha. Aside from members of her Trinamool Congress party, religious leaders from various faiths joined the march.
5. Myanpur Fire Dept. Allegedly ‘Came to Rescue’ After ‘Acts of Arson’ in Manipur
On 17 January, the fire brigade department from Tamu in Myanmar reportedly received distress calls from Moreh in Manipur since some members from the Manipur fire brigade present there were struggling to douse multiple structures (including three schools and over 10 horses) that were ablaze. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s security advisor Kuldiep Singh said that a probe has been set up to check the claims’ veracity. The Print reported on 22 January that CCTV footage from the day appears to corroborate allegations from local residents that men in uniform, alleged to be Manipur Police commandos, engaged in 'acts of arson'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)