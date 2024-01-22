5 Headlines You Might've Missed This 22 January

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a proposal by Hamas to end the war in exchange for the release of hostages. Netanhayu said that Hamas were demanding that Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners. “I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas,” Netanhayu said, adding, “If we agree to this, our soldiers fell in vain. If we agree to this, we will not be able to guarantee the security of our citizens.” A Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, later told Reuters that, as a result, “there is no chance for the return of the (Israeli) captives.”