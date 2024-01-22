In Pics: Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Alia Leave For Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is all set to take place on Monday, 22 Jan in Ayodhya. A group of celebrities was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport, getting ready to leave for the event. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, among other invited personalities, donned traditional outfits as they departed for the event. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan were also seen at the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presiding over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.