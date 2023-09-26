'Return of My Jigra': Karan Johar Announces Alia Bhatt's Next Film 'Jigra'

Alia took to social media to note that she will also be producing the film with Dharma Productions. While Alia also took to social media to write, "Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started."



She added, "Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward."