'Return of My Jigra': Karan Johar Announces Alia Bhatt's Next Film 'Jigra'

Karan Johar Announces Alia Bhatt's Next Film 'Jigra'
(Photo: YouTube)
After the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are all set to work again in Jigra. The ace director, who was earlier spotted at Toronto International Film Festival, took to his social media to announce the title and release date of his next project with Alia. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film looks will release on 24 September 2024.
The video begins with the GK Chesterton quote, "The paradox of courage is that one must be a little careless of life in order to keep it.” Sharing the video, KJo wrote, “The return of…my #Jigra, @aliaabhatt once again on this exceptional story helmed by @vasanbala. A story of unbreakable love & unshakable courage! JIGRA – in cinemas on 27th September 2024.”
Alia took to social media to note that she will also be producing the film with Dharma Productions. While Alia also took to social media to write, "Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started."
She added, "Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward."
Karan Johar attended the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of his action-thriller film Kill. While Alia Bhatt has had a busy year with the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her Netflix debut film Heart of Stone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)