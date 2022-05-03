Throwback to Indian Celebrities at the MET Gala Prior to 2022

Let's take a look at some of the Indian celebrities who have walked the red carpet up the steps of the MET. Indian representation has been strong ever since 2017, when Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Isha Ambani, made their MET debuts.
As the world awaits to see how their favourite celebrities took to the coveted red carpet to dazzle the fashion experts across the globe, here's a glimpse of some of the most glittering red carpet moments produced by Indian celebrities.
In her first debut at the MET Gala in 2017, Deepika Padukone played it safe by wearing a Tommy Hilfiger strappy satin gown while in 2018, she dressed up in Nepali American designer, Prabal Gurung who also happened to be her date for the night. In 2019, she sported a custom created look by Zac Posen, where she wore a pink gown, almost like a Barbie Doll-look.
Priyanka Chopra's first appearance at the MET Gala in 2017 was unforgettable as she adorned an upturned collar, thigh-high Ralph Lauren gown. Moreover, it was the first time that she made her official appearance with her now husband Nick Jonas. In 2018, she sported Ralph Lauren once more while in 2019, she portrayed an exquisite Dior Haute Couture look with husband Nick Jonas as her date! "A full-circle moment," was how the couple described it.
To join the ranks of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani also made her first MET Gala appearance in 2017. The young businesswoman who is also the daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, chose a nude dress from Maria Grazia's first collection for Dior. Ambani later wore Prabal Gurung designed couture lavander gown embellished with feathers.
Sudha Reddy, the Indian face to look out for at the iconic Met Gala 2021
Sudha Reddy was the only Indian attendee at the MET Gala in 2021 which took place in September instead of the traditional first Monday in the month of May, due to the pandemic. The philanthropist and wife of billionaire businessman Megha Krishna Reddy made her debut in 2021 by wearing a haute couture by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
After her first time in a white Dolce And Gabbana gown at the MET Gala in 2018, Natasha Poonawalla wore a crystal-adorned dress. The philanthropist wife of Serum Institute head Adar Poonawalla's custom Dundas dress was complete with a detachable blue skirt.
