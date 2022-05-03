Throwback to Indian Celebrities at the MET Gala Prior to 2022

Let's take a look at some of the Indian celebrities who have walked the red carpet up the steps of the MET. Indian representation has been strong ever since 2017, when Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Isha Ambani, made their MET debuts.

As the world awaits to see how their favourite celebrities took to the coveted red carpet to dazzle the fashion experts across the globe, here's a glimpse of some of the most glittering red carpet moments produced by Indian celebrities.