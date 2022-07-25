Alia Bhatt Reveals if She’ll Produce Ranbir Kapoor’s Directorial Debut

In an earlier interview with Filmibeat, Ranbir had said, “During the lockdown, I wrote a story, which I liked very much. But I don’t have that skill to go and share that story with people and make a film with them. But yes, direction is more on my wish list than production. Well, my wife is a producer and is a very good producer, so maybe she can produce my film.”

On the work front, Alia also plays the lead in Darlings and is also part of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Shamshera hit theatres on 22 July. Darlings, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment will release on Netflix on 5 August.