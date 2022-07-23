'Shamshera' Box Office Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor Film Opens to Around Rs 10 Crore
Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in key roles.
Ranbir Kapoor is back after four years with the big-budget entertainer Shamshera, which has been directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by Yash Raj Films. However, the film hasn't had a great opening at the box office. As per reports, it collected around Rs 10 crore on the first day of release, which is not a great figure for something mounted on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore.
As per a report by Box Office India, Shamshera has underperformed in Mumbai as well as the other mass markets.
Trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted, "Dull ‘Shamshera’ opening plunges the already nervous Hindi film trade into a further state of panic! Unfortunately, collections of the big film are small!!"
Yash Raj Films' last two movies, Samrat Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, also did not perform well at the box office.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.